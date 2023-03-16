Minnesota courts expand camera access to criminal trials

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota courts will allow greater audiovisual coverage of criminal proceedings starting next year.

But the rules the Minnesota Supreme Court issued Wednesday nonetheless remain more restrictive than many other states.

Worldwide broadcasts and live streams of the 2021 trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd were widely seen as a success. That led Chief Justice Lorie Gildea to launch a process that led to the easing.

The order removes a requirement for both the defense and prosecution to consent to camera coverage of most criminal proceedings. But judges will retain broad discretion to allow or disallow coverage on a case-by-case basis.