Minnesota COVID-19 cases exceed 200

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota now has over 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest information released by the Minnesota Department of Health, 235 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 66 since the previous day. In a daily update, MDH said the total reflects only the results from laboratory testing. “We believe there are more cases in Minnesota,” the agency announced, “and that the virus is circulating in communities.”

Blue Earth County has five reported cases, up by one case from the previous day. Waseca County now has a reported second case. Neither Nicollet (three cases) nor Martin (eight cases) counties saw an increase in positive tests.

Several nearby counties have remained unscathed by COVID-19 for the moment. Brown, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Faribault, Freeborn, and Sibley counties have no reported cases of the virus.

MDH says 12 patients are currently hospitalized and five of those patients are in intensive care. The rest are recovering at home.