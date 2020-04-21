Minnesota COVID-19 deaths double in one week; 25 new Nobles Co cases

(St. Paul, MN) – There were 17 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, equaling the highest number of deaths in a single day, and doubling the death toll in one week.

The Minnesota Department of Health now records 160 deaths in the state, slightly more than double of the 79 deaths reported just one week ago on April 14.

There are 97 new confirmed positive cases in the state, bringing the total to 2,567.

ICU hospitalizations rose by 9, for a total of 120. There are currently 273 people hospitalized, according to MDH.

In Nobles County, where the JBS USA pork processing plant was identified as a coronavirus hot spot, 25 new cases were identified, bring the county total to 101 cases.

In Brown County, the public health department says its eighth confirmed case is a teenager with known exposure to another lab-confirmed case.

Blue Earth County is now reporting 24 cases of the virus, and Renville County stands at three cases.