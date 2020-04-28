Minnesota COVID-19 deaths top 300

(St. Paul, MN) – COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have reached 301, state health officials said Tuesday.

The number is an increase of 15 deaths from Monday’s report, according to the latest numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The number of positive cases continues to grow as testing expands across the state. There are 4,181 people who have tested positive for the virus. Of those infected, 1,912 no longer need to self-isolate.

There are three new positive cases of coronavirus in Blue Earth County for a total of 33, according to MDH’s report, but details on the patients weren’t available.

Nine new cases were recorded in Martin County, where Fairmont Foods shut down for the weekend after an employee tested positive for the virus. Local health officials said they are working closely with MDH and local health care partners to respond to the outbreak at the plant. A social media post from public health said all plant employees had been tested for coronavirus over the weekend. Martin County cases now stand at 52, with 35 fully recovered and 13 active. Four patients in their 80’s have passed away.

Nobles County cases continue to climb, hitting a total of 399 after 78 new cases were reported.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Rochester just after noon, according to reports, where he was met by Governor Tim Walz and his daughter Hope, and U.S Representative Jim Hagedorn.

The Vice President is touring the Mayo Clinic facilities after touting Minnesota’s breakthrough approach to testing during a White House briefing last week.

Nearly 64,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Minnesota to date.