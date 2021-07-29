Minnesota deer hunting licenses on sale Sunday. Here’s what’s new this season

Southern Minnesota deer hunters looking forward to the season can start planning now.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resouces released its 2021 Minnesota Hunting & Trapping Regulations handbook online just ahead of opening up license sales.

Hunting licenses go on sale Sunday, August 1, and are available at any DNR license agent, by phone, at 999-665-4236, or online. Archery deer season opens Saturday, Sept 19, while the firearms season opens Saturday, Nov 6.

The hunting regulations handbook can currently be found on the DNR website, but printed copies of the book will be delivered to hunting license vendors the first week in August.

There are a few changes in 2021, according to the DNR: