Minnesota deli owner named Small Business Person of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man will be honored this week as Small Business Person of the Year. The Small Business Administration announced Monday that Abdirahman Kahin of Afro Deli & Grill in St. Paul was this year’s recipient. Kahin opened the business in 2014 as a fast-casual restaurant but changed to grab-and-go products during the COVID-19 pandemic. He now supplies eight stores in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport and 15 other stores across the Twin Cities area. Juanny Romero, of Mothership Coffee based in Las Vegas, is the runner-up for the award. This week is National Small Business Week in the U.S.