Minnesota Democrats seek major statewide changes in policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democrats are proposing to ban police from using chokeholds, requiring them to intercede when a colleague uses excessive force, and revamp the arbitration process for police who contest their firings.

Those are among a slate of proposals announced Thursday by Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

The governor and the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus unveiled their platform at a news conference one day before the opening of a special session in which Democrats intend to seek major changes in how policing is done in Minnesota after the death of Floyd.