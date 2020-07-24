Minnesota Department of Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths
(Mankato, MN) – Five new deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, and 773 new virus cases were recorded statewide.
Minnesota has now had 1,566 deaths due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are down by four from the previous day, with 278 people hospitalized, 108 requiring intensive care.
The latest deaths came involved patients in their 60’s and older, including a person in their 90’s from Murray County. Three deaths were from long-term care; two came from private residences.
New cases were reported in the following local counties:
Blue Earth – 11
Brown – 4
Cottonwood – 2
Fillmore – 3
Freeborn – 1
Le Sueur – 3
Lyon – 3
Martin – 2
Mower – 5
Murray – 2
Nicollet – 3
Nobles – 7
Redwood – 1
Renville – 1
Rice – 6
Sibley – 4
Steele – 9
Waseca – 8
Watonwan – 3