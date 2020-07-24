Minnesota Department of Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths

(Mankato, MN) – Five new deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, and 773 new virus cases were recorded statewide.

Minnesota has now had 1,566 deaths due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are down by four from the previous day, with 278 people hospitalized, 108 requiring intensive care.

The latest deaths came involved patients in their 60’s and older, including a person in their 90’s from Murray County. Three deaths were from long-term care; two came from private residences.

New cases were reported in the following local counties:

Blue Earth – 11

Brown – 4

Cottonwood – 2

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 1

Le Sueur – 3

Lyon – 3

Martin – 2

Mower – 5

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 3

Nobles – 7

Redwood – 1

Renville – 1

Rice – 6

Sibley – 4

Steele – 9

Waseca – 8

Watonwan – 3