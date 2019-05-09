Minnesota DHS: Foster parents needed

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Human Services says the increase in the number of children in the foster system means they need more people willing to foster children.

In 2018 there were 16,500 children in foster care, up from the 11,500 children in care in 2013.

DHS says that many people who think they may not qualify to be foster parents are actually eligible. “You can be married or single, homeowners or renters, with or without children,” said Tony Lourey, Human Services Commissioner. “You don’t need to have a lot of experience, because we will provide training and offer support along the way.”

Potential foster parents need to be licensed and approved, and the licensing process includes a background check and a home study. training is available online in English and Spanish, and in person. Financial support is also available.

May is Foster Care month, and Minnesotans considering becoming a foster parent can learn more through at the DHS website.

