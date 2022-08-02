Minnesota Farmfest starts Tuesday

Minnesota’s Farmfest, a showcase and celebration of agriculture, kicks off this week in Redwood County

Gates open on Tuesday with events that include live demonstrations of operating equipment. At 9:30 a.m., a forum with the candidates for Minnesota’s First Congression District will be held. Linder Farm Network will also hold a show at noon. Visitors can fill up with a free sweet corn feed at 1 p.m. and enjoy live music from Al Lange. A kid’s pedal pull and farm safety demonstrations are also on the agenda.

Wednesday begins with the MN Farm Bureau Pancake breakfast and safety demonstrations. At 10:30 a.m., the Minnesota governor candidate forum will be held in the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center.

On Thursday, is the Women in Ag Event & Presentation with organizers presenting the Woman Farmer of the Year Award. The University of Minnesota will also host its Farm Family of the Year Recognition program.

