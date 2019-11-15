Minnesota Goodbye? Elton John’s ‘Farewell’ Tour Coming Back for 2 More Shows

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Elton John performs live on stage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John’s Autobiography, "Me" at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on October 16, 2019. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Elton John is pulling a “Minnesota goodbye” of sorts, as his farewell tour stop last February won’t be his final adios.

The music icon is returning to Minnesota for two shows next summer as part of his extended final tour. Sir Elton will play the Xcel Energy Center on Monday and Tuesday, June 15-16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 via Ticketmaster and at the Xcel Energy Center box office. No word just yet on how much tickets will cost, but the Star Tribune points out that prices for his late-April show in Milwaukee range from $50 to $225.

He’ll also be performing in Fargo two nights prior, on June 13.

John performed at Target Center on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” in February.

