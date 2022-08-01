Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.

Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. The Star Tribune reports that Jensen said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight.

Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin says Jensen is trying to walk back previous comments and believes if elected the Watertown family physician would attempt to pass an abortion law without exceptions for rape and incest.