Minnesota GOP minority lawmakers roll out $13B tax cut plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Leaders of the Republican minority at the Minnesota Legislature have rolled out a $13 billion “Give It Back” tax cut plan.

They want to tap most of the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus for one-time and permanent tax cuts, including rebate checks and fully eliminating taxes on Social Security. Republicans announced it a day after state budget officials released an updated forecast showing the surplus has remained stable.

The GOP calls for deeper tax cuts than Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has proposed. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said Tuesday the surplus provides a historic opportunity to return the money to taxpayers.