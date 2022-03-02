Minnesota GOP moves to block Zuckerberg cash from elections

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota Senate elections committee begun considering a bill to block local governments from using outside money for election expenses.

The bill mirrors efforts by Republican legislatures across the country after a foundation funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg awarded $400 million to help local governments facilitate the 2020 election amid the pandemic.

Nobody testified against the bill Tuesday before it was laid on the table for possible consideration later. The Center for Tech and Civic Life sent hundreds of millions of dollars to election offices across the country ahead of the 2020 election.

There’s suspicion on the right that Zuckerberg’s money benefited Democrats.