Minnesota GOP seeks candidate who can topple Democrat Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Endorsing a candidate who can topple Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will top the agenda when Minnesota Republicans gather in Rochester for their state convention Friday and Saturday.

They’ll choose from a field led by Dr. Scott Jensen, a physician skeptical of coronavirus vaccines and mandates; former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka; and Black business executive Kendall Qualls.

The Minnesota GOP’s inability to win a statewide race since 2006 has made Minnesota a rare Midwest state with Democrats in charge, and the 2,200 delegates are hungry to change that.

Minnesota Democrats will hold their state convention in Rochester one weekend later.