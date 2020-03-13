Minnesota governor declares state of emergency over COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has declared a state of emergency and issued a series of strong recommendations for steps Minnesotans should take to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The emphasis is on people keeping their distance from each other. The key recommendations include canceling or postponing gatherings of 250 people or more, ensuring space for “social distancing” of 6 feet per person at smaller events; and limiting gatherings of people at higher risk for severe illness to no more than 10.

Minnesota had 14 cases as of Friday, up from nine a day earlier. Two of those patients are hospitalized.