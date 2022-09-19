Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term.

It’s a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles.

Walz announced it Friday, just a week before early voting starts in an election that will determine control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature. He says he announced it this late because it took a long time to complete the plan. But he acknowledged it sets up a “stark contrast” with Republicans.