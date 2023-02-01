Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has dismissed a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by nine former University of Minnesota football players who were accused of sexual assault in a case that roiled the university.

The players, who were not identified in their lawsuit against the school, alleged that they suffered emotional distress and financial damage after being accused of being sex offenders.

U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank dismissed the lawsuit last week. He said the players didn’t provide any evidence to support their claims that they suffered financial damage or that investigators were biased. A woman said as many as a dozen football players raped her or watched at an off-campus party. No players were charged.