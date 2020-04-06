Minnesota governor worried about response from border states
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he’s worried about neighboring states that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa were among a handful of states that did not have statewide orders in place as of Friday afternoon. Governors from those states said they have put a number of safeguards in place and many businesses are shut down.
Walz says it’s likely that he will extent Minnesota’s order to the end of April. The Pioneer Press reports that Walz says the state’s residents are saving lives by following the rules set in place.
Recent Posts
Walz implores Minnesotans to keep fighting against COVID-19 ST. PAUL, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Gov. Tim Walz, delivering his second State of the State address via the internet, implored Minnesotans to work together to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Walz livestreamed his address from the governor’s residence in St. Paul Sunday. COVID-19 has disrupted Minnesotans’ lives in ways never imagined and crippled the state’s economy, yet Walz pointed to hopeful signs. The Star Tribune reports Walz says the state is building hospitals’ capacity, increasing testing to track the spread, adding ventilators and trying to find more personal protective equipment for first responders.
2 hours ago