Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
October 20, 2022 10:10AM CDT
By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Outside the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!” and held signs that read, “We Choose Us.”
It’s the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that seeks to fight attempts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota. Members said Wednesday that groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are attacking democracy by calling for changes that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and filing data requests that bog down election staffers.
MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible says he hopes counties do away with drop boxes and encourage more mail-in balloting.