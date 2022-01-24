Minnesota groups unite to oppose marijuana legalization

By MOHAMED IBRAHIM Associated Press/Report for America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several businesses, trade groups and social organizations formed the Minnesotans Against Marijuana Legalization on Monday as the measure’s supporters signal another push for the issue ahead of the start of the legislative session next week.

The proposal passed in the Democratic-controlled House last session with several Republican votes after picking up support from some GOP lawmakers during its trek through a dozen committees.

The coalition fears the potential for more drivers under the influence and a lack of roadside tests for marijuana for law enforcement would make roadways less safe.