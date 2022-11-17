Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members step down

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America/SMN

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post.

The governor’s office said Wednesday that three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down, including Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, who started her career in Mankato. Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips have also chosen not to seek another appointment.

Despite Republican criticism about the Walz administration’s handling of the coronavirus, the governor said Malcolm helped Minnesota lead the nation with COVID vaccine and testing policies. Walz says he’s grateful to all the cabinet members for their years of service to the state.