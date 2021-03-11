Minnesota health commissioner receives dose of J&J vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz joined Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm at a COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday as Malcolm received a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in an effort to show trust in the vaccine approved late last month.

Walz on Wednesday expanded eligibility for the vaccines after the state reached its goal of inoculating 70% of people 65 and older weeks ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, city leaders in Ramsey have voted to stop enforcing Walz’s mask mandate with proponents arguing it infringes on an individual’s constitutional rights.