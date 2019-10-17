Minnesota health officials confirm 2 more vaping-related deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health says two Minnesotans have died due to complications from severe lung injuries associated with vaping.

MDH says the two latest deaths involved people over the age of 50, both who died in September following complicated hospitalizations. The agency reported the state’s first vaping-related death on September 6th.

According to MDH, both patients developed difficulty breathing, prompting their hospitalizations. Investigator determined the first patient vaped a number of products, including illegal THC. The second patient had severe underlying conditions and is believed to have vaped unknown products in addition to nicotine.

To date, Minnesota has had 73 patients classified as confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping. Health officials recommend anyone vaping nicotine to help quit smoking should consider alternative options to support their efforts to quit.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © the Associated Press. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)