Minnesota hits 1,500 COVID-19 deaths; Blue Earth County adds 10 new cases

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota surpassed 1,500 COVID-19 deaths, and Blue Earth County added an additional ten positive virus cases, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday.

MDH reported two new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,501. The deaths were out of Renville and Ramsey counties.

Blue Earth County’s new cases of the virus brought the county total to 586.

Hospitalizations are down by four from the previous day, for a total of 247. There are 114 people hospitalized in intensive care.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties that reported new cases today:

Blue Earth – 10

Brown – 3

Cottonwood – 1

Freeborn – 1

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 3

Lyon – 7

Mower – 4

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 1

Nobles – 6

Rice – 9

Steele – 3

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 1