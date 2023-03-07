Minnesota House approves $1.9B public works package

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has approved a $1.9 billion public infrastructure package for fixing up roads, bridges, water systems, college facilities, and parks and trails.

Most individual projects in the package are unglamorous and noncontroversial, with a focus on maintaining or replacing existing but aging assets in legislative districts across the state.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman says the package is “chock full of critically important infrastructure projects.”

The House approved both bills Monday evening with bipartisan support. But Senate Republicans are making their support for the plan, which will require at least seven GOP votes to pass there, contingent on Democrats approving tax relief.