Minnesota House Democrats beef up plan to fight rising crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House Democratic majority beefed up its public safety package with $50 million in extra money.

And they’re falling on Republicans who control the Senate to work with them to fight rising crime, one of the top issues for this year’s election campaign. The extra money, on top of the Democrats’ earlier $100 million proposal, would go mostly toward grants to the 20 cities and 20 counties with the highest crime rates, or the fastest-growing rates. They could use it to finance “innovative public safety solutions.”

The bill also includes money to ensure body cameras for every officer across Minnesota.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was in New Ulm Tuesday for a roundtable with local law enforcement to discuss their needs.