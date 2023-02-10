Minnesota House passes bill providing universal school meals

The Minnesota House has passed a bill that would guarantee breakfast and lunch to Minnesota school students.

The bill passed on a 70-58 vote. Rep Jeff Brand (D – St. Peter) voted for the bill. Rep Paul Torkelson (R – Hanska) voted against it.

“Minnesota is a state that values education and wants to see every child succeed, but that is not possible when 1 in 6 students are trying to learn on an empty stomach,” said Rep. Sydney Jordan (D), who authored the bill.

The bill would replace the current state funding for school meals with a requirement that the state pays the difference between the federally-determined average cost of a school meal and the actual federal reimbursement rate for that meal.

Nationally, students qualify for free meals if their family income is less than 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, or reduced-price meals if family income is between 130 percent and 185 percent of the guidelines.