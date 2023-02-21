Minnesota House passes catalytic converter theft prevention legislation
February 21, 2023 9:18AM CST
The Minnesota House yesterday passed legislation to help prevent catalytic converter theft.
The bill will prohibit scrap metal dealers from purchasing catalytic converters that are not attached to a vehicle unless it contains identifying markings that can be used to connect them to a vehicle. Scrap metal dealers must also collect information that will aid law enforcement and enter data into an electronic database.
The bill passed by a 113-15 vote.