February 21, 2023 9:18AM CST
Minnesota House passes catalytic converter theft prevention legislation

The Minnesota House yesterday passed legislation to help prevent catalytic converter theft. 

The bill will prohibit scrap metal dealers from purchasing catalytic converters that are not attached to a vehicle unless it contains identifying markings that can be used to connect them to a vehicle. Scrap metal dealers must also collect information that will aid law enforcement and enter data into an electronic database.

The bill passed by a 113-15 vote.

