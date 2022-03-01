Minnesota House passes ‘Crown Act’ hair discrimination bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House of Representatives has passed legislation to make it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle.

The bill passed Monday on a bipartisan vote of 104-25. Fourteen states have enacted similar laws to protect against hair discrimination.

Senate author Bobby Jo Champion says he has put in hearing requests to try to get movement on the bill in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar joined four Black congresswomen last year in reintroducing federal legislation and sending a letter the Vice President Kamala Harris asking for her support.