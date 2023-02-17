Minnesota House passes Earned Sick & Safe Time bill

The Minnesota House Thursday passed a bill that would expand Earned Sick and Safe Time benefits to all workers in the state.

The bill, which passed by a vote of 69-54, would ensure a minimum of one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to at least 48 hours per year.

Lawmakers say a third of Minnesota’s workforce has no paid time off when sick.

Duluth, St Paul, Minneapolis, and Bloomington already require employers to provide the benefit, and Minnesota would be the 17th state to guarantee it statewide.

The bill heads to the Senate next.