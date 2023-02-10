Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves

The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves.

The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to purchase, transport, and coordinate the distribution of nutritious food to those in need.

The legislation will invest $5 million in the Department of Human Services for food shelf programs. DHS will then distribute funding under the bill to Hunger Solutions, an organization that supports Minnesota’s food shelves.

Last year, Minnesotans made a record 5,285,229 visits to food shelves, more than previous record – 1.4 million visits than in 2020, even as Minnesota December food shelf data still being reported.