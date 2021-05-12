Minnesota House Set To Vote On Recreational Marijuana Thursday

The Minnesota House will vote Thursday afternoon on whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The vote is expected to pass in the DFL-controlled House, but will likely fail in the GOP-controlled Senate.

If passed, the bill would allow adults ages 21 and older to buy marijuana. Possession of up to two ounces in public, and ten pounds at home would be allowed.

People who have been convicted of non-violent offenses involving marijuana would also see their criminal record expunged under the bill.

