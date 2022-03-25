Minnesota House votes unanimously to divest from Russia

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has voted unanimously to divest the state’s pension funds from Russia, joining states across the U.S. in protesting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Minnesota’s public employee pensions funds had an estimated $53 million worth of investments in Russia before its invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Sydney Jordan, whose northeast Minneapolis district is home to a sizeable Ukrainian American community, says the value of those investments has fallen to less than $10 million. But, she says, “standing against tyranny is always the right thing to do.”

Wednesday’s 126-0 vote sends the bill to the Senate, where approval is expected.