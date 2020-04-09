Minnesota issues first $600 CARES Act payments – what you need to know
(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota is one of the first states to issue the additional compensation payments that were authorized by Congress in a relief aid package.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said Wednesday that the agency had received final guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor. The $600 payments are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which was signed into law on March 27.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said the agency started working to ensure the technology was in place to support the payments as soon as the CARES Act became law. “With a record number of unemployment applications, we know this is an uncertain and challenging time for many,” said Grove. “It was critical that we act swiftly and provide this additional compensation without delay.”
What Minnesotans need to know:
- All Minnesotans currently receiving unemployment benefits will qualify for the $600 additional compensation and will continue to receive their regular unemployment benefit.
- The first week to get the additional $600 is the week beginning March 29.
- You can request the week of March 29 on or after April 5. If you already requested payment for that week, you will automatically get the $600 payment.
- You do not need to contact DEED or do anything to get the additional $600. DEED will automatically process the additional $600 payment after you request benefits for the week of March 29 (and every week after that you are eligible.
- The $600 payment will not appear on your online unemployment account. It will show on your bank account or your unemployment debit card statement.