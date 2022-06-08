Minnesota job openings at record high

Job openings in Minnesota have climbed to a record high, even as employers continue to add jobs.

In Greater Minnesota, there are just over 87,000 vacancies, according to numbers released yesterday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Commissioner Steve Grove will kick off the Summer of Jobs campaign to highlight opportunities for employers and job-seekers across Minnesota. The campaign will include job shadowing some of the best-paying in-demand jobs available in the state to highlight opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and more.