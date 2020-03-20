Minnesota jury acquits sheriff’s deputy in shooting death

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy has been acquitted in the 2018 fatal shooting of a suicidal man who had a gun.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Krook was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Krook ignored the law and his training when he shot 23-year-old Benjamin Evans on April 12, 2018, after a 40-minute standoff.

Krook’s attorneys said Evans wanted to die and the case was a “suicide by cop.” Evans’ parents say they are “devastated” by the verdict. Police union officials criticized prosecutors and said Krook never should have been tried. The sheriff’s office says Krook is back to full duty after being on paid leave since his indictment.