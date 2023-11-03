Minnesota justices appear skeptical that states should decide Trump’s eligibility for the ballot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Supreme Court justices appear skeptical states have the authority to block ex-President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. Some of the justices suggested Thursday that Congress is best positioned to decide whether Trump’s role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection should prevent him from running. Justices sharply questioned an attorney representing Minnesota voters who sued to keep the Republican off the state ballot under the U.S. Constitution’s rarely used “insurrection” clause. The oral arguments are unfolding during an unprecedented week. A court in Colorado also is debating Trump’s eligibility under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. A Trump attorney says the eligibility question shouldn’t even be before the court.