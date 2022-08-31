Minnesota Lake man critically injured in motorcycle vs semi crash in Mapleton

A Minnesota Lake man was critically injured in a car vs motorcycle crash in Mapleton Tuesday evening.

Ronald Lee Feye, 61, was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened at 5 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Feye was northbound on Highway 22 on a Buell White Lightning when the bike and a southbound semi collided at 8th Ave NE in Mapleton.

Feye was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The patrol says it’s unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

The semi driver, Travis Arvid Bowman, 49, of Waterville, was not injured. Alcohol was not detected in Bowman’s system.