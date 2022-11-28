Minnesota Lake man hospitalized after late night Mapleton rollover
November 28, 2022 9:33AM CST
The state patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash that sent a Minnesota Lake man to the hospital Saturday night.
A crash report says 21-year-old Logan Truebenbach was behind the wheel of a pickup that was southbound on Highway 22 in Mapleton shortly before midnight when it left the roadway at Borchert St and rolled several times.
Truebenbach was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Mankato.