Minnesota launches naloxone finder map

Minnesota has launched a new digital map to help residents locate Naloxone, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the new Naloxone Finder map is part of an ongoing effort to prevent drug overdose deaths. The digital, online map will make it easier for people to find the potentially lifesaving medication in their communities, according to MDH.

“For years we have prioritized increasing access, training, and awareness of naloxone in the state, and this tool is an exciting step forward,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Using this tool can simplifty the process of accessing naloxone and in turn, save lives.”

The Naloxone Finder map can be accessed online. People will type in a zipcode or address, filter by distance, and the map will display pharmacies, naloxone access points, and syringe service programs that typically have naloxone in the area chosen. The Naloxone Finder tool provides contact information, address, and other guidance so one can confirm with the sites whether it currently has naloxone available.

More than 4,600 visitors have accessed the map since it launched in December.

Naloxone is widely known as Narcan.