Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota transportation and public safety officials have launched a traffic enforcement and awareness campaign amid a spike in deaths related to speeding during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state saw a 12% increase in deaths caused by speed-related accidents last year despite fewer drivers on the road because of the pandemic.

The nearly 400 traffic fatalities in 2020 were the most the state has seen in five years. And the 120 speed-related deaths last year were the most since 2008. Six of the 23 fatal crashes across the state this year so far were found to have been due to excessive speeding.