Minnesota lawmakers kick off debate on joining other states that permit physician-assisted suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/SMN) – The Minnesota Legislature has kicked off a debate on whether to join the list of states that allow physician-assisted suicide.

A House health committee gave the bill a hearing even before the legislative session formally convenes next month.

The bill would allow patients 18 and older who are suffering terminal illnesses and have less than six months to live obtain drugs they could take to end their own lives. Safeguards include a requirement that two providers have to certify that the patient meets the criteria, and patients must have the mental capacity to make their own healthcare decisions.

Ten states and the District of Columbia already allow some form of physician-assisted suicide, while proponents are planning fresh pushes in several other states.