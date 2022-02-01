Minnesota lawmakers reconvene with giant surplus for 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers returned to the Capitol for the 2022 legislative session on Monday with a $7.7 billion surplus to wrestle over as they take up policy issues including frontline worker bonuses and which party has a better vision to rein in crime.

Priorities like rising crime rates, boosts to education funding and reducing taxes were among the agendas of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and the divided Legislature as lawmakers reconvened.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, said his caucus is also going to push for ongoing tax relief.