Minnesota lawmakers seek longer sentences for injuring cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are proposing legislation that would increase the penalty for the attempted killing a police officer.

The legislation would increase the minimum sentence for those convicted of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer from 20 years, with the possibility of parole after just over 13 years, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Republican lawmakers Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg presented the bill on Thursday alongside Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was shot and gravely wounded while responding to a suspicious person call last January.