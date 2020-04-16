Minnesota lawmakers to vote on plan for beer and wine to go

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Legislative leaders have agreed on a plan to let Minnesota restaurants offer beer and wine to go to help them stay afloat while they subsist on takeout orders during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The bill is set for votes Thursday in the Senate and Friday in the House. It would let restaurants sell up to a six-pack of beer, hard seltzer or cider, and a bottle of wine with takeout food orders.

Seven more Minnesota residents have died of COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 94, while 103 new confirmed cases raised the state’s total to 1,912.