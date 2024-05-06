Minnesota legislators consider constitutional amendment to protect abortion and LGBTQ rights

@ap.news Dozens of supporters of the proposed Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment hold signs that spell out "ERA NOW" and "ERA YES" at the Minnesota Capitol building in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 12, 2024, while Democratic lawmakers speak in support of the proposal at a podium. The proposal would be among the most expansive protections of abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the nation if it is approved by lawmakers this session and then by Minnesota voters on the 2026 ballot. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democrats have introduced far-reaching legislation that would add abortion and LGBTQ rights to the state’s constitution.

If approved by lawmakers this session and then voters on the 2026 ballot, it would be much harder for future lawmakers to repeal those rights in the future. The Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment is set to have its first legislative hearing Monday.

Opponents say the proposal is overreaching and divisive. It would be among the broadest protections of abortion and LGBTQ rights in the nation.

Supporter Betty Folliard says it’s not just about reproductive justice — it’s also about pay inequity and other discrimination that gets overlooked from generation to generation.