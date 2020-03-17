Minnesota Legislature provides $200 million for coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has unanimously approved $200 million to combat the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 54.

The bill allocates $150 million for a newly-created health care response fund. The Minnesota Department of Health will use it to make grants to health care providers to help them deal with COVID-19, including testing services.

It also provides $50 million for an existing contingency account. The House passed the bill shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, about an hour after the Senate approved it 55-0. It now goes to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.