Minnesota Legislature to return with much done, much to do

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature will return from its Easter-Passover break on Tuesday with a remarkably high number of bills already signed into law.

But lawmakers have plenty of work ahead to complete a balanced two-year budget in the six weeks before the mandatory adjournment on May 22.

Democrats seized the moment when lawmakers convened in January to rush through a slew of their priorities that they couldn’t pass when Republicans controlled the Senate. But the speed has frustrated Republicans, who feel steamrollered and have accused Democrats of going on a spending spree and increasing the size of government instead of providing permanent tax relief.