Minnesota man accused of building arsenal to fight police pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun. Twenty-one-year-old River Smith, of the Minneapolis suburb of Savage, entered his plea Tuesday on the single count before Judge David Doty. His sentencing will be scheduled later. Prosecutors have said that law enforcement took Smith down before he could execute his plan. Smith’s attorney said in a court filing that Smith wanted “to take responsibility for his actions and not further prolong the proceedings.”